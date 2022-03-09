Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa constituency is angry at the Minority’s position on the Supreme Court ruling that, Deputy Speakers can vote while presiding in Parliament.

According to him, it is obvious the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs are just being mischievous.

The Minority is not happy with the Supreme Court’s interpretation of some portions of Parliament’s Standing Orders.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu expressed disappointment in the decision by the Apex Court adding that, it has failed parliamentary democracy.

“This ruling of the Supreme Court can as best be described as judicial support for e-levy…to set aside Parliament standing orders, is a serious travesty of parliamentary justice,” he said on Joy FM.

Reacting to this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, KT Hammond expressed shock at the conduct of the MP who he says should know better.

The legal practitioner noted that, per his understanding, the Supreme Court led by Justice Jones Dotse did not err in its ruling.

Rather than attacking the judiciary, the Adansi Asokwa MP said he expected the Minority to seek review.

However, KT Hammond stated that, if the Minority thinks a review will not be in their favour, then “they can go and burn the sea”.