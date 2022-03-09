The National Youth Organizer of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye (ESQ) and the UK Branch Youth Organizer, Richard Gyamfi on behalf of the party, had a fruitful engagement with the leadership of the Ghanaian Students’ Union in Ukraine to listen to their plight and offer support to them in this difficult times.



Nana B encouraged the students to be strong in the unfortunate circumstances they find themselves and be rest assured that government, the NPP and the entire nation are with them every step of the way.

The students in turn acknowledged the various interventions by government to ensure smooth evacuation of the students and further appealed to government to expedite action on their request.



The students were concerned about their education and the alternative avenues available for them to continue their studies, as well as issues of financing.



Nana B assured them that in the interim, the party’s Youth wing intends to raise some funds at NPP UK Youth Forum 2022 to support their upkeep.

The students were assured that this gesture would not be the last as the youth wing continues to encourage other entities to step in to offer their support.

