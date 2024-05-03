Please be advised of the following media opportunities in the build-up to the Junior Springboks’ second Under-20 Rugby Championship match against Australia on Tuesday, 7 May at the Sunshine Coast Stadium in Bokarina, Queensland. All activities are subject to change and listed in Australian Eastern Standard Time, which is +8 hours ahead of SA time.

Saturday, 4 May

11h30-12h30: Field training session, with first 20 minutes open for filming and photography.

19h00-19h30: Online interview opportunities with selected players. Please confirm media attendance, and request for the meeting link 24 hours in advance, to rayaan@sarugby.co.za.

Sunday, 5 May

Team announcement via media release

Monday, 6 May

15h15: Team photo at the Novotel Sunshine Coast Resort – open for media filming.

17h15-18h00: Captains Run at the Sunshine Coast Stadium – first 20 minutes open for filming and photography.

19h00-19h20: Online interview opportunity with a coach – contact rayaan@sarugby.co.za to confirm attendance and request for the meeting link.

Tuesday, 7 May

19h00: Junior Springboks vs Australia U20 at the Sunshine Coast Stadium

21h00 (approximate starting time): Online post-match media conference with coach and a player. Please contact rayaan@sarugby.co.za for confirmation of attendance and meeting link.

Issued by SA Rugby Communications

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Rugby.

Note to Editors: This schedule is for planning purposes only and not for publication. The times indicated may change at short notice, and media are advised to arrive 30 minutes in advance for training and the team photo if the team arrive early.

For further information, please contact:

Andy Colquhoun

GM: Communications and Commercial

+27 (0) 21 928 7010

+27 (0) 82 926 0789

andyc@sarugby.co.za

De Jongh Borchardt

Communications Manager

+27 (0) 21 928 7021

+27 (0) 82 999 9979

dejonghb@sarugby.co.za

Rayaan Adriaanse

Junior Rugby Media Manager

+27 (0) 21 928 7013

+27 (0) 82 999 0022

rayaan@sarugby.co.za

Sindiswa Ximba

Media Operations Coordinator

+27 (0) 21 928 7011

+27 (0) 60 504 1069

sindiswa.ximba@sarugby.co.za

Zeena Isaacs

Springbok Media Manager

+27 (0) 21 928 7020

+27 (0) 82 357 3112

ZeenaI@sarugby.co.za

JJ Harmse

Sevens and Women’s Rugby Media Manager

+27 (0) 21 928 7014

+27 (0) 71 480 4570

jjharmse@sarugby.co.za

Follow us on:

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/4dqgE5N

Twitter: https://apo-opa.co/3QwdqE9

YouTube: https://apo-opa.co/4b2OxIb

Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/44tA71n

TikTok: https://apo-opa.co/4aYmLNh