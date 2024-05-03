Professional networking organization dedicated to educating, mentoring, and empowering female Public Relations professionals, Women In PR Ghana, has announced the call for mentees for the third cohort of its Top 10 Women in PR mentoring program.

The initiative aims to bridge the gap between aspiring PR professionals and industry experts, offering mentorship, guidance, and professional development opportunities.

Started in 2022, the mentorship program offers a unique platform for entry-level to mid-level female PR practitioners to connect with some of the most accomplished women in the industry.

Through personalized mentorship, participants will have the opportunity to learn from seasoned professionals who were named the 2023 Top 10 Women in PR, gain valuable insights, and develop the skills necessary to excel in their careers.

“At Women in PR, mentorship forms part of our 5 key pillars, this newly structured program is one we are very excited about. Our goal is to provide female PR practitioners with the support and resources they need to succeed in this competitive industry. By connecting them with experienced mentors and offering professional development opportunities, we hope to empower the next generation of PR leaders in Ghana.” Akosua Ogyiri, Vice-President of Women in PR Ghana.

The 8-12 month mentoring program will feature monthly masterclasses covering a wide range of topics relevant to the PR industry. Additionally, participants will have access to tailored resources to enhance their skills and knowledge.

The Women in PR Mentorship Program is open to all female PR and Communication practitioners in Ghana who are eager to advance their careers and make a positive impact in the industry.

Applications are now open, and interested individuals are encouraged to apply by May 17th, 2024. Apply here. (http://lnkiy.in/wiprmentorship2024)

For more information about the Women in PR Mentorship Program, visit www.womeninprghana.org

