In a significant stride towards addressing nutritional challenges facing the African continent, Joy News’ journalist Ivy Setordjie joined a panel discussion at a conference in

The Gambia to discuss nutritional challenges facing the continent in line with the commemoration of this year’s Africa Day event.

The panel included African experts and journalists at an event organised by the Africa Catalyzing Action for Nutrition (AfriCAN), which took place in Bijilo, The Gambia, to put the spotlight on the critical issue of nutrition across the continent.

Setordjie, renowned for her insightful reporting and commitment to social issues, was one of the three distinguished journalists selected to join the high-profile panel.

Her involvement underscores the crucial role that media can play in advocating for and shaping policies that promote good nutrition.

During her speech at the event, Setordjie passionately advocated for the implementation of robust policies that ensure access to nutritious food for all African citizens.

She highlighted the need for a multi-faceted approach that includes education, government action, and community involvement to combat malnutrition and promote sustainable practices.

“Africa has the potential to not only feed itself but to become a global leader in nutrition and food security,” Setordjie stated. “However, this requires a concerted effort from all sectors of society, including the media, to push for policies that support healthy diets and food systems.”

The commemoration event in Bijilo featured a series of discussions, workshops, and keynote addresses from leading experts in the field of nutrition.

The conference in The Gambia explored innovative solutions to improve dietary practices, reduce hunger, and address the malnutrition crisis that plagues many parts of the continent.

AfriCAN’s Executive Director, Dr Isatou Jallow, praised Setordjie and her fellow journalists for their dedication to raising awareness about nutritional issues. “Media professionals like Ivy Setordjie play a pivotal role in our fight against malnutrition. Their ability to bring these stories to the forefront can drive change and inspire action at both the local and international levels,” she remarked.

The Africa Day Commemoration also served as a platform to celebrate the progress made in various African countries in terms of nutritional improvements. Success stories and best practices were shared, providing a roadmap for other nations to follow.

Reflecting on her experience, Setordjie expressed optimism about the future. “The conversations we’ve had here in Bijilo, Bakau, and Banjul have been enlightening and inspiring. I believe that with the right policies and the collective will of our people, we can transform the nutritional landscape of Africa,” she said.

