Ghanaian actress and media personality, Joselyn Dumas, has got her fans talking on social media about her latest photo.

Her latest photo shows her real face without makeup.

In the photo, the actress was seen wearing a skin-tight camouflage trouser and a one-arm top which brought her massive curves.

READ ALSO:

Joselyn Dumas challenges fans, colleagues to drop ‘no makeup’ photo

Joselyn Dumas gives fans money on Twitter

Joselyn Dumas drops no-makeup face, ‘hot’ figure in workout photo+videos

She also had a black ladies bag with black sneakers to complete her combination.

She certainly knows how to get her fans wild with stunning images that hold her ‘coca-cola’ shape firmly.