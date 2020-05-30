

The Kasoa Divisional Police Command has arrested two fake staff members of the Ghana Revenue Authority(GRA).



The suspects, identified as Daniel Kwame Osei and Nana Kwame, were reported to have been allegedly extorting money from commercial drivers on the Kasoa-Obom road.



According to James Larbie, the police officer with the Divisional Command who noticed their criminal activities, the two were in the habit of extorting monies from commercial drivers plying the route.



Mr Larbie told Adom News that the duo had with them staff Identity (ID) of GRA but further checks by the police revealed that the IDs were fake leading to their arrest.



The suspects, according to the Kasoa Divisional Command, will be arraigned on Monday.