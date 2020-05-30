Rescuers have pulled four more bodies from the Volta Lake in Ghana’s Eastern Region, where a boat capsized, bringing the death toll to five with scores still missing.

The victims include a two-year-old girl, two ladies and a man in his late 20s. Local divers had earlier recovered the body of a woman in her 60s Friday.

The motorised, wooden-hulled boat was carrying at least 25 passengers and crew when harsh weather conditions caused the vessel to overturn off the Jemeni and Agalakope routes on Thursday.

Assemblyman for Anidzi Electoral Area, Raphael Kporsah told Dailymailgh.com that processes were underway to bury four out of the five victims.

“So far the District Chief Executive and the manager for the Donkorkrom Presbyterian Hospital were here to supervise burial of the four victims,” Mr Kporsah said, adding that: “The search is still underway, we have entered the third day.”

“The Assembly has supported us with GH¢250 for the exercise,” Mr Kporsah explained, despite reports the Afram Plains North District Assembly was yet to support the operation.

Survivors recounted how the sky suddenly turned dark midway through their trip, followed by strong winds and rain that battered their boat. Forecasters have warned of heavy monsoon rains, thunderstorms and rain-triggered floods across the country.

This is not the first time a disaster has happened on the Volta Lake, touted as Ghana’s biggest artificial lake.

In August 2019, four persons died in a similar boat disaster in that part of the country. Local media reported that those killed were among some 11 people who were traveling in a boat that capsized on the Volta Lake.