The bust of John Mensah Sarbah has not been found a week after it was vandalised and stolen during a clash between students affiliated with Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah halls of the University of Ghana (UG), Legon.



The bust was mounted in honour of Mensah Sarbah, a lawyer, for his contribution to education in the country in 1963 at the residence hall of the university.



The President of the Junior Common Room (JCR) of the Mensah Sarbah Hall, Samuel Ofori Frimpong, disclosed in an interview with the Ghanaian Times in Accra that the missing bust was of concern to members of the hall.



Mr Frimpong appealed to the management of the University to expedite action to ensure the bust is retrieved and mounted back at its original place.



“We are law-abiding students and believe in intellectual engagement, we appeal to the leadership of the university to collaborate with the security agency to get back our bust which is our pride,” he added.



He said students of the hall were calm about the issue and currently waiting in anticipation of the return of the bust.



The JCR president said the university was calm and students were going about their duties without fear.



Additionally, he stated that police personnel were stationed at vantage points on campus to maintain law and order.



Students of the two halls clashed last weekend, a vehicle was set ablaze and the bust of John Mensah Sarbah at the University of Ghana, Legon, vandalised and taken away.



It was unclear what sparked the inter-hall scuffle, which reportedly occurred on Friday and the early hours of Saturday, resulting in setting ablaze a vehicle, injuries to students, and damage to property running into several cedis.