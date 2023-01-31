Yapei-Kusawgu Member of Parliament (MP) in the Savannah Region, John Jinapor, has allocated a personal grant of GHS200,000.00 to support needy but brilliant tertiary students in the area.

To ensure the targeted beneficiaries benefit from the fund, the MP says a five-member committee has been set up.

In a statement, Mr Jinapor announced the members include the Yapei-Kusawgu NDC secretary, Treasurer, Organiser, as well as Youth and Women’s Organisers.

The Committee, he explained, will supervise the disbursement of the grant to the beneficiaries.

“The committee will publish the modalities for disbursement in due course,” the statement added.