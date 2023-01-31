Kwabena Kwabena celebrates Agya Koo Nimo on 92nd birthday

High life singer Kwabena Kwabena, last Friday, grabbed an opportunity to celebrate his idol, the legendary king of traditional high life music, Agya Koo Nimo, during the latter’s birthday.

Agya Koo Nimo, turned 92 years on Friday, January 27, and in honouring the life of a living legend, Kwabena Kwabena together with his team, embarked on a trip to Agya Koo Nimo’s residence in Kumasi to spice up the birthday celebration, aimed to leave a long-lasting impression on the mind of the celebrant.

Legendary Agya Koonimo

Kwabena Kwabena among other things, presented a birthday cake designed in the form of a guitar, an instrument which the legendary Agya Koo Nimo is known for over decades.

Kwabena Kkwabena presenting a box of cake to Agya Koonimo

Agya Koo Nimo is undoubtedly one of the strongest pillars and a trailblazer of Ghanaian traditional music and highlife music in general. He has toured the world with his music and won various awards, while being revered for his immense contribution to folk music.

Kwabena Kwabena who has in many ways been inspired by his idol, Agya Koo Nimo, will once again host his annual Vitamilk Love Night concert at the National Theatre this year on February 11, powered by Joy Entertainment and produced by Image Bureau.

As usual, the Vitamilk Love Night concert with Kwabena Kwabena will churn out lots of great music, love and give-aways.

