Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has reacted to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s recent quote from his Sunday speech that has inundated social media.

In his Sunday speech, the President advised Ghanaians not to talk down on the Cedi.

He explained that, where there is noise and chaos, you will not find money, hence the need for Ghanaians to quit downgrading the Ghana Cedi if they want it to be valued on forex market.

“Fellow Ghanaians, as the French would say, l’argent n’aime pas le bruit, to wit, money does not like noise, sika mmpɛ dede. Where there is chaos, where there is noise, where there is unrest, you will not find money. If you talk down your money, it will go down. If you allow some unidentifiable person to talk down your money, it will go down,” he said in his address.

The tweet has sparked conversations on social media with most Ghanaians, even celebrities, jumping onto the train by using the phrase to address followers tweeting at them.

When a concerned fan asked Mr Dumelo his thoughts with regards to the speech, he simply answered by saying, l’argent n’aime pas le bruit.

MORE: