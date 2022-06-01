General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has set the records straight following accusations that he is to blame for the parliamentary seats lost in the 2020 general election.

According to him, most of the seats were borrowed and therefore they will be retaken in 2024.

“We had 103 MPs when I held over substantively as General Secretary. We increased it to over 160 in the next election. I can’t be blamed for the seats we lost in 2020. Most of them were local issues. Most of the seats we lost would be retaken in 2024. They’re borrowed seats,” he told Omanhene Kwabena Asante on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Tuesday.

Mr Boadu, who launched his campaign to bid another term in office, has been accused by his opponents and some party people of failing to take charge during the parliamentary primaries that resulted in the party losing very important seats.

But reacting to the allegations, the NPP general scribe said he cannot impose candidates on any constituency.

“My opponents who have no messages are blaming me for everything. The party people know my works. I can’t impose candidates on any constituency. All decisions come from NEC and not me. I have sacrificed all my life for NPP. I have been active since 1996,” he noted.