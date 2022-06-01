SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Matchday 1 action from the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League, with fixtures set for Wednesday 1 to Saturday 4 June 2022.

The UEFA Nations League will open its third edition with Poland taking on Wales on Wednesday 1 June – with the latter team no doubt keeping their powder dry for a 2022 World Cup qualifying playoff clash with either Scotland or Ukraine on the subsequent weekend.

Thursday 2 June is headlined by an Iberian derby between Spain and Portugal in Seville which pits last year’s runners-up, La Furia Roja, against the inaugural winners of the Nations League, the Navigators.

“We have good feelings with our memory of the most recent edition [of the Nations League]. It’s a very exciting competition,” said Spain coach Luis Enrique. “And there is even more motivation for the players because there is a World Cup just a few months away.”

Friday 3 June features another derby clash, as the ‘low’ countries of Belgium and Netherlands meet in Brussels, while reigning Nations League champions France will open their defence of their title with a clash against Denmark in Saint Denis.

Les Bleus coach Didier Deschamps has admitted that he will not be afraid to chop and change his line-up for the Nations League, as he fine tunes preparations for Qatar 2022: “I’ve always tried to bring through young players, as well as not-so-young players, to breathe life into the group – to varying degrees depending on the situation and injuries, but when there are no injuries that doesn’t stop me from mixing it up a bit.”

Saturday 4 June sees England head to Budapest to take on Hungary, while the headline match is a meeting of Italy and Germany in Bologna – a first competitive match between the teams since Der Mannschaft knocked the Azzurri out of Euro 2016 in the quarterfinals.

Italy will also be looking to bounce back from the disappointment of failing to qualify for the World Cup, with veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini admitting that the team felt “destroyed” after their shock playoff loss to North Macedonia.

“We weren’t presumptuous,” he explained. “We made mistakes and we paid for them. I am proud of this team, it is obvious that we are disappointed and destroyed. We have to start again,” explained Chiellini. “A large void is now within us and we hope it can give us the strength to go forward in future. I hope it will still be with this coach [Roberto Mancini], who has given so much to the Nazionale.”

