General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has said that no one would be unduly disqualified in the polling stations processes.

According to him, vetting is not necessarily to be hard on aspirants but just to know if the person is a member of the party or not.

“Elections committee should know that the vetting should not be any difficult thing to disqualify people. If you disqualify someone and the reasons do not make sense, we will reinstate them. We won’t allow members to be unduly disqualified in the vetting processes,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Show Tuesday.

Mr Boadu said a person would not be allowed unless it is an extreme case that will affect the affairs of the party.

The vetting, he said, would be done by the elections committee but if a person feels aggrieved, they should quickly petition the region and national at the same time as there is no time.

READ ALSO:

NPP extends date for picking polling station nomination forms

NPP Polls: Chairman Wontumi denies selling forms

Mr Boadu also noted that vetting will be held in the constituency office because of the large number of people involved.

Meanwhile, the NPP has extended the date for the sale of nomination forms for polling station executives and electoral area coordinator elections.

This follows reported disturbances that have characterised the exercise following the opening of the sale of the forms on Saturday, February 19, 2022.