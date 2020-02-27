Daryl Paa Kwesi Bannerman, known by his stage name as Joey B, has dropped lovely photos to celebrate his father as he turns 64.

His father, who he claims inspired his fashion sense, could be seen all ‘swagged’ up as he braces himself for the year ahead.

ALSO

Joey B announced the addition of his father’s age on his twitter account and fans could not help but recognise their resemblance upon analysing the picture.

Though 31 years apart, his fans claimed they look like twins and announced his new name shall be ‘Joey D’.