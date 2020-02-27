The leadership of the New Patriotic Party in Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency in the Western North Region, says it has not received a petition alleging misconduct on the part of an aspirant in the upcoming primaries, Alfred Obeng-Boateng.

Some party functionaries in the constituency led by Elder Abraham Amoako Asare, chairman of Tanaso NPP; and Kennedy Tano, Breman NPP chairman, state in their nine-page complaint letter to the NPP chairman in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency that, Mr. Obeng-Boateng reportedly failed to adhere to the said clause which enjoins all members of the party to have the right and duty at all times to protect the unity of the party.

Among the many instances cited by the complainants to support their complaint was the accusation that Mr Obeng-Boateng had purportedly formed his own ‘Constituency Executive Committee’ to work in parallel with the legally-elected executives of the party in the constituency.

“This became evident when a plot of land which had been procured by the Hon MP [Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu] to construct party office at Bibiani was trespassed by the ‘Obeng-Boateng Executives’ purporting to use it to construct the same party office,” the petition alleged.

However, the Constituency Secretary, Joseph Halifax Amandeh, in a response to a letter written by lawyers of Mr. Obeng-Boateng requesting to find out if indeed the party had constituted a disciplinary committee to look into the said complaint, also denied the existence of such committee.

“As the constituency secretary, I am not privy to when officers referred to under article 7(5) of the constitution were appointed neither do I have records (minutes) to that effect.

“As a member of the constituency executive committee, no such appointments took place in any of our meetings. Furthermore, there are no records to that effect.,” Mr. Amandeh indicated in his letter dated February 17, 2020.

Mr. Alfred Obeng-Boateng and a former MP for the area, Christopher Addae, have filed their nominations to contest the April 25, primary in Anwhiaso Bekwai Constituency.

They will be facing the incumbent Parliamentarian, Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, who doubles as the Regional Minister for Western North.