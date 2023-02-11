Chelsea’s stuttering form under Graham Potter continued as they drew 1-1 with West Ham away in the Premier League, stretching their winless run to three games.

The Blues dominated the first half against the misfiring Hammers, who lost Lucas Paqueta early on due to a shoulder injury.

Joao Felix, who had a goal disallowed for offside, gave the visitors the lead after ghosting in to volley in Enzo Fernandez’s cross.

Kai Havertz then had a goal ruled out again for offside as the Hammers were unable to deal with the pace of Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke on his full debut.

But against the run of play, David Moyes’ side equalised after punishing some sloppy passing out from the back. Vladimir Coufal’s cross was flicked on Jarrod Bowen and former Blues defender Emerson Palmieri equalised at the far post.

The second half was a more scrappy affair with the visitors not showing as much attacking intent. Potter brought on Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell together and the latter spurned a good chance while Havertz sent a header wide.

Moyes, who brought on Danny Ings and Flynn Downes, saw his side offer more as an attacking force and they had a goal chalked off for offside by VAR in the closing stages after Tomas Soucek netted from close range.

Chelsea had a big appeal for a penalty for handball late on with BT Sport pundit and ex-referee Peter Walton suggesting the officials got the decision wrong.

The result sees Chelsea remain in ninth place in the table while the Hammers climb to 15th.