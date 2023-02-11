Many know Osofo Kyiri Abosom, the head pastor of Life Worship Centre as Rev Christian Kwabena Andrews.

However, the pastor who has become a household name as someone who boasts of having supernatural powers to destroy idols says that was a name he picked along his career.

According to him, he was born Seth Kusi, a name he started school with and is present on all of his certificates.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Memenada Sokoo, he revealed he ditched his birth name for Kyiri Abosom and Christian Kwabena Andrew after a dream.

“In the dream, I realised I was praying and healing people at a big crusade. Suddenly, two people came to hold me and carried me unto the platform and asked for my name.

“The congregants started to chant Kyiri Abosom and I woke up. I had the dream a second time and this time around, the congregants chanted Christian Andrew,” he told show host, Collins Boateng (Crosby).

Kyiri Abosom continued he wrote the name down and started using it for his career after another dream he had the next day.

“The next day, I went for a radio programme and when I returned, I had another dream in which I came across a man who told me how lucky I was to have my name changed. He told me it will travel beyond the borders of Ghana and it was at that point I felt it was a name ordained by God just as he changed Abram’s name to Abraham,” he said.

He stated the name has indeed been a blessing to Ghana and beyond as several lives have been impacted since he adopted it.

