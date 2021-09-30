Nigerian actor, Jim Iyke, has clarified that he owns businesses to rubbish reports and perceptions that he never works hard to attain his lavish status.

The actor, in an interview on Hitz FM, recounted his financial journey where he recalled failing at many businesses despite his success in the Nigerian movie industry for more than a decade.

According to him, though people hardly see him as a businessman, he owns many companies that people hardly know about.

In the interview, he said he decided to build his business around family because many people failed him when he entrusted his business ideas into their hands.

I was putting my business in the hands of people who were less passionate about it. It would fail every time it took off.

I was empowering my family. I have mentors… I took my two sisters to school – made them get their Masters and after two years experience, I asked them to come out and work with me. My brother-in-law is also the MD of one of my companies, he said.

The actor went a long way to talk about how he pitches investors to build his dream with them and how he seeks knowledge from investors who are equally mentors to him.

He is currently promoting his new movie dubbed Bad Comment at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

Watch the video below: