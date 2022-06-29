Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has broken her silence amidst ongoing controversies surrounding her source of wealth after videos of her mansion surfaced online.

Jackie Appiah is known not to respond to critics and controversies surrounding her. However, this time around, she replied.

After her fellow actor, Prince David Osei shared series of stacked posts on his official Instagram page talking about how many actors in the country accrue their wealth, including Jackie Appiah, it drew the attention of the renowned actress.

Jackie Appiah came under the same post to thank all those who have supported her amidst ongoing backlash from some social media users who were questioning her sources of wealth to afford such a plush mansion.

In Jackie Appiah’s words, she said, love you all.

