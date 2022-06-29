‘What a shame’ – Police to Arise Ghana protestors

The Police administration has accused Arise Ghana protesters of injuring officers deployed to provide security at the demonstration.

“What a shame, we were there to protect you and ensure your safety, but you threw stones at us. Injured and hurt us. This behaviour is unacceptable and must be condemned,” the Police said in a tweet.

Attack on Police in the Ongoing Arise Ghana Demonstration



What a shame, we were there to protect you and ensure your safety, but you throw stones at us, injure and hurt us.



This behaviour is unacceptable and must be condemned.

The demonstration turned violent after the Police fired tear gas into the agitated crowd to restore calm. In addition to the tear gas, the Police responded to the protesters with water cannons.

Although it is unknown what may have prompted the action, some protesters were seen pelting stones at the Police and their vehicles.

Earlier, there was a standoff between the Police and the protesters over the approved route for the demonstration.

This was after the Police tried to enforce the Accra High Court directive that asked the protesters to move from the Obra Spot to the Independence Square.

But the protesters had wanted to march through the Ako Adjei Interchange and make a quick stop at the Jubilee House.

Arrests

The Police subsequently arrested three protesters.

The three were allegedly picked up for their involvement in the chaos that marred the demonstration.

The Police have since called for reinforcement to deal with the situation.