Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is one of the richest female celebrities if we put a price tag on all her designer clothes, shoes, and bags.

Since January 2022, the style influencer has debatably posted daily on her social media pages with stunning photos of her in expensive designer brands.

Jackie Appiah never steps out without adding a touch of luxury to her look. She has set the fashion bar high for upcoming style influencers and her fellow actresses and even actors.

Absolutely nobody can match her lavish spending and expensive vacation. In her latest Instagram post, the queen of luxury was pictured in a designer shirt, a Casablanca silk long-sleeve shirt that costs over eight hundred dollars according to farfetched.com

Jackie Appiah paired her expensive shirt with black denim ripped jeans and black high heels. She wore a black lustrous hairstyle and subtle makeup.

She matched her shirt with one of her designer bag collections while posing for the picture.