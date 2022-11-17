The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in collaboration with the National Security has arrested a Nigerian fraud kingpin in Ghana.

The suspect, Sunny Anwamini, was arrested on Wednesday, July 20, 2020 at his hideout in Accra.

The 52-year-old is said to have allegedly defrauded an accomplished Ukrainian businessman, Mazen Farakh, to the tune of $6.5 million under the pretext of supplying him hard wood and teak.

Photo credit: Daily Guide Network

The self-styled businessman is believed to be operating with some accomplices from Ghana, believed to be lawyers.

Daily Guide Network reports that Sunny met the Ukrainian businessman in December 2018 when he expressed interest in purchasing expensive wood such as teak.

The suspect then offered to be his supplier.

However, after collecting $6.5 million from the businessman, Sunny took photos of fake pallets of teak in custom bonded warehouses and promised to get the goods to the buyer.

The commodity never reached the buyer. And at the time the businessman realised he had been defrauded, Sunny had gone into hiding.

Photo credit: Daily Guide Network

Luck, however, eluded the Nigerian when on March, 27, 2022 he was arrested by Police officers at the Police Headquarters in Accra.

He was subsequently released.

Shockingly, Sunny after his release, made attempts to allegedly defraud the Ukrainian businessman by requesting money to process shipment of the goods.

The suspect was then arrested by EOCO.

However, Daily Guide Network reports that while EOCO was carrying out its professional job of holding the suspect to face the full rigors of the law, some Police officers were exerting pressure on the top hierarchy of EOCO to release the suspect.

Photo credit: Daily Guide Network

The Ukrainian businessman and his partners expressed serious concern over the present state of affairs in relation to the country’s justice delivery system and called on the powers that be to ensure that, Sunny is made to face justice in a manner that will make him recover his money from the Nigerian criminal syndicate.

The Ukrainian businessman is currently in the country to ensure that, Sunny is brought to account to face the full rigors of the law.