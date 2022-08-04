Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is definitely the fashion and style queen.

Her personal stylist, Afua Rida, keeps making Jackie look stunning anytime she steps out.

In recent photos, she was dressed in a yellow dress with a bow-like ribbon bound at the front and spread over her shoulders like a sleeve.

She paired her look with neon heels and a cute black rectangular-shaped bag. Her dress was by @yuteerone.

Her makeup was flawlessly done by @cheeks_nbrows on Instagram.

Chocolate Shot It captured the ever-gorgeous Jackie Appiah.

Jackie Appiah posted the photo to mark the entry into the new month, August.

Sharing the photo on her official Instagram page, she captioned the post saying, Happy New Month.

She also acknowledged all the people and businesses who made her look amazingly beautiful on that day.

Yvonne Okoro, Nadia Buari, and others reacted to Jackie Appiah’s photos;

