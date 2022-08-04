The Black Princesses of Ghana have landed in Costa Rica ahead of the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Ben Fokuo’s ladies are expected to hold their first training session in Costa Rica later.

The team left France on Monday and touched down in the Central American country on Tuesday.

Black Princesses will play their final friendly this week before their first game against the United States on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

They were defeated 4-0 in their last friendly against France, but coach Fokuo is confident that they will have a good time in Costa Rica.

The Black Princesses, who are making a record sixth straight FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup appearance, are paired in Group D alongside the Netherlands, United States of America, and Japan.

Ghana will open its campaign against the United States of America on Thursday, August 11 before taking on Japan on Sunday, August 14, and the Netherlands on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.