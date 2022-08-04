Members of the Gas Tanker Drivers and Petrol Tanker Unions have declared a sit-down strike.

The Association had earlier said their strike is triggered by poor working conditions and unfair treatment of drivers by BOST and NPA and the continuous ban on LPG stations under construction since 2017.

However, they have also indicated tracking devices planted on their trucks have also been their biggest bane.

Chairman for the tanker unions, Clement Ampadu, told Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Tuesday that the device planted on their trucks is making work difficult as it is limiting them from travelling to other places.

“Our first reason why we are embarking on strike bothers on people’s livelihoods and our working conditions but the major reason we are embarking on the strike is the tracking device planted on our trucks by NPA.

“We live in the truck and that is where we sleep, this tracking device is causing health conditions. Some drivers are losing their lives as a result of these tracking devices on our trucks. It gives us a lot of health issues but we are shocked people don’t understand us,” he said.

Mr Ampadu said they have made their grievances known to authorities for months but no action has been taken.

