Try not to sleep after your orgasm and incorporate some activities, you’ll be glad that you did.

In the first moments immediately after having sex, there’s a good chance you’re revelling in the postcoital flood of hormones that make you feel sleepy and relaxed.

But it’s really annoying when you try to turn over to see your partner only to see them fall deep asleep.

Just as you know how to get them under the sheets, the moments after sex are just as important.

Mostly, couples overlook practicalities, opportunities for connection, and unmet needs. But the aftermath is as important as the time the action was ongoing.

Don’t just immediately pass out and begin to snore. Incorporate some after-sex etiquettes. They help you stay intimate. Read below:

Talk about the sex

What better time to talk about sex than when you’ve just done it?

Tell your partner what you especially liked, and what you’re looking forward to trying again next time. Best not to focus on negatives or badger them for praise.

If you have doubts about how it went, approach them gently and be clear you’re only asking because you want to make sure you’re doing everything you can to give them a good time.

Cuddle

Cuddling helps you bond better after sex.

It works in social situations too, helping you feel affection for people you spend time with. Cuddling up forges intimacy and can help you associate positive feelings with a person or a situation.

Try round two

Do not always just have a round and sleep. There may be times when you feel the first round was quick and the excitement was short.

No pressure, but if you both feel like there’s unfinished business, try another round.

Talk

After the climax, there’s that moment when you can say things and you don’t feel any boundaries. or a few minutes, it feels like anything is possible. There are no rules, no limits, you can say anything. Sometimes this means we lose our heads a little and let out the things we want to say to each other.

Sometimes, it is a great time to ask for favours or get your partner to agree to something.

Spoon

Spooning is a way of cuddling where two individuals lie down facing the same direction.

One of the reasons couples spooning is practised and loved is the surreal feeling it provides both parties. When you are in the spooning position with your partner, both of you will feel loved and cared for.

Since spooning involves physical proximity, it can help to bring couples together both physically and emotionally.

Spooning helps your body relax, and it helps you stop overthinking, which in turn helps you sleep better.