The John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage, founded a year ago to immortalise the memory and achievement of the third President of the Fourth Republic, the late John Evans Atta Mills, will commence activities, this week, to commemorate its first anniversary.

The Memorial Heritage was created to, among others, promote the late President’s unique view of society to strengthen democratic values and human development and preserve his heritage and legacy.

Established by a group of academics, professional colleagues, family members, friends and former appointees of the late President Atta Mills, the Memorial Heritage is also to celebrate the life of President Mills.

Commemoration

In a statement to announced the celebration, the organisation noted that a number of activities have been lined up to mark the first anniversary of its establishment.

“After its incorporation and a successful launch, on February 1, 2022, at the Cedi Conference Centre, University of Ghana, Legon, Accra, the Memorial Heritage successfully organised lectures and other activities to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the death of President John Evans Atta Mills,” it noted.

It said there was also the institution of awards to the overall best five sandwich students of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), a university established by President Mills in 2012 in fulfilment of the National Democratic Congress (NDC’s) 2008 Manifesto promise.

The Memorial Heritage also supported the NDC to organise a wreath-laying ceremony at the Asomdwee Park to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the death of President Mills on July 24, 2022.

Regional lectures

The statement indicated that regional lectures and other activities organised by the Memorial Heritage had succeeded so far.

It thanked the public for the support and continued commitment to the Memorial Heritage to preserve the heritage and legacy of the late President Mills.

“We continue to celebrate the life of President John Evans Atta Mills. As stated by our Advisory Council Chair, Togbe Afede XIV, President Atta Mills was committed to excellence and is worth celebrating.

“His was to ensure a better Ghana that creates opportunities for all,” it stated.

10th anniversary

In view of activities to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the passing of President Mills, the statement noted that regional lectures were organised.

The statement said the first series of the 10th-anniversary commemorative regional lectures were held for the Northern Sector at the Tamale Campus of the University of Development Studies on May 28, 2022.

The second series was held for the Western and Central regions at the University of Cape Coast on June 29, 2022, while the third series was the Volta/Oti Regional Lecture, held on September 29, 2022, at the UHAS Sciences at Ho.