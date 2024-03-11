As part of activities to mark International Women’s Day, Pan-African Savings and Loans has held the Mama Summit in Accra.

The initiative is to empower women in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector in the country.

The event held on the theme: Inspiring Inclusion: Building Financial Resilience Amongst Women in the MSME Space’ aligns with essence of International Women’s Day (IWD).

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Pan-African Savings and Loans, Emelia Atta-Fynn said that, they are committed to empowering women through their gender program Mama.

“At Pan-African, we are deeply committed to empowering women especially those in the MSME sector through our gender program Mama. This unique initiative focuses on helping women to find themselves through savings, credit for their business, provision of free e-health services, acquisition of essential knowledge to become financially and digitally literate and healthy” she noted.

Also, Madam Atta-Fynn said their aim is to promote financial inclusion by targeting the unbanked women in the MSME sector across the country.

“We believe that by equipping women with the necessary tools and knowledge, we can pave the way for a more inclusive and financially resilient society. We say that, we aim at including women and not excluding men” she stated.

Madam Atta-Fynn was confident that women at the summit will leave with a deeper understanding of the tailored and non –financial services that are available to help them break the existing barriers and enhance both businesses and their lives.

“Pan-African has a commitment to providing convenient sustainable financial services to the economically active in Ghana and is recognized for being customer centric” Madam Atta-Fynn added.

Assistant Programs Officer at the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Richlove Anima Berchie commended Pan-African Savings and Loans for their continuous commitment to championing the rights of women.

She said women continue to face economic exclusion thus such initiatives will give them the platform to propel their innovations for sustainable investments.

Madam Berchie said the Gender Ministry is certain this year’s international Women’s Day will intensify efforts towards advancing gender equality in the context of investing in women.

“I urge us all to create an all-inclusive environment that will help promote diversity, investment and effective collaboration for women in Ghana” she added.

The Mama Summit was held in partnership with GLICO Healthcare, Guzakuza and OWIT GH.