Ghanaian executive music producer, Anane Frimpong, popularly known as Frimprince, has said he has wasted his time on gospel singer, Diana Asamoah for 22 years.

According to him, his move to break away from Diana had been long overdue.

To him, with all the things he has been through and being able to work with the gospel singer, he is of the firm conviction that he deserves an award from Dr UN, the man known for pulling off the fake UN awards.

According to Frimprince who has officially terminated his contract with the famous worshipper, he had to endure and overlook a lot of things while working as Diana’s manager and producer.

“Dr UN should look into things and award me. I think I deserve one of those awards…for the things I’ve been through, I deserve an award.

“We can only do our best and leave the rest for others to continue. I can’t do it all but it has been long overdue. It is now that God has given me the courage to take this step. I have to thank God.

“A lot has been happening, for 22 years…I can say that I am among the few managers or executive producers who have been able to work with an artiste for this long period,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Angel FM.

