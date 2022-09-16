The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has reported 23 suspected cases of impersonation in the ongoing West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) to the Police.

Describing the development as worrying, the Council noted that such cases have been on the increase in this year’s examination because school authorities fail to identify those ‘unwanted’ individuals in the exam halls.

As of Friday, September 16, a total of six schools were reported to have recorded cases of impersonation.

Prince Boateng SHS in Nsawam recorded 15 cases, Vicar Trust SHS, Kasoa – three and St. John SHS, Asante Bekwai, two cases.

Winners SHS, Nkawkaw; Sunyani Business College and Mococo SHS, Nkawkaw all recorded a case each.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, the Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, urged school authorities to “fish out any impersonators even before they are allowed into the examination room.”

She added that there is a number of syndicate cheating cases in schools where teachers extort money from candidates and provide answers to them in the examination halls.

“This practice involves…the execution of pre-arranged plans by these same persons to assist candidates to cheat by solving questions and distributing photocopies or printed solutions to the candidates.

“A number of cases from the following schools have come to our attention: Asawinso SHS, Action SHS, Madina; Juaben SHS, Aduman SHS, Sunyani Business College, Oxford Business SHS, Sunyani and Miracle SHS, SHS.”