Ghana is likely to miss out on Nico Williams representing the Black Stars after receiving his first call-up to the Spain national team.

The Atletico Bilbao forward was among the three debutants named in Luis Enrique’s squad for for upcoming UEFA Nations League games against Switzerland and Portugal.

The younger brother of Inaki Williams was one of the players the Ghana Football Association was bent on convincing to feature for the senior national team ahead of the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Nico who visited Ghana in July asked for more time following his brother’s nationality switch to play for Black Stars.

“I have been watching the Black Stars. I always want to see them [play] and learn from them,” he said in an interview with 3Sports.

“I am so young at the moment and I’m focusing on myself, working hard. Whether it is Spain or Ghana [I don’t know yet]. I want to be the best and when the time comes, I will [make the decision].”

However, the 20-year-old who is in line to make his international debut for Spain leaves Ghana switch in doubt.

If he plays any minutes for Spain against Switzerland in Zaragoza on September 24 and plays Portugal in Braga three days later, he would still be eligible to represent Ghana, provided he does not play more than three competitive matches at a senior level prior to turning 21 years.

FIFA Nationality switch rule

In September 2020, the 70th edition of the FIFA Congress approved a rule change that now allows players to switch if they have played no more than three competitive matches at senior level prior to them turning 21 including no appearances in FIFA World Cup finals matches or continental finals (e.g. the UEFA European Championship). However, appearing in a tournament qualifier would not.

Furthermore, players who played for their home country but not at senior level, who were under 21 at the time and have since lived in a new country for five years or more can apply for the right to represent their new place of residence.

This also applies to players that began living on the territory before the age of 10 for at least three years.

