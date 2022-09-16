Kumasi Asante Kotoko will host Burkinabe side, RC Kadiogo at the Baba Yara Stadium in the second leg tie of the preliminary round on Sunday.

The Ghana Premier League champions in the first leg defeated Kadiogo by a lone goal with youngster, Isaac Oppong scoring the only goal of the game at the General Kerekou Stadium in Cotonou.

Kotoko are seeking to play in the group phase of the Champions League for the first time since 2006.

Head coach of the side, Seydou Zerbo, and Richard Boadu, who is the new captain for the side both speaking to the press on Friday in Kumasi predicted a tough game despite recording a win in the first leg.

“I know Kadiogo very well, their system of play is always to attack, however, we need to be focused throughout the ninety minutes,” coach Zerbo said.

“This is a press conference and I won’t sit here to tell you the system we are going to deploy so you just have to come on Sunday and see how we will play.

“Sunday’s game is very important for all of us and we know it’s not going to be easy but we are ready for it,” Boadu said.

“We all read about the history, however, this is our time to also make history and for us as players, our immediate target is to reach the group stage. The coach has been fantastic and he relates very well with us.”

READ ALSO

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Etuoga Mbella, having missed out in the first leg will miss the second leg as well.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.

The winner of the two-legged tie will face the winner of the game between Gaborone United Sporting Club and AS Vita Club of DR Congo in the next round of the competition.

Kotoko last won the CAF Champions League in 1983 by beating Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Possible line-up: