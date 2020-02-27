Movie producer, Ola Michael, has disclosed that he has paid actor Kofi Adjorlolo the money he owes him.

This comes after the veteran actor revealed in an interview with Joy Prime’s Ibrahim Ben Bako that seven movie producers had not paid him for his work.

However, Ola Michael said on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Thursday, that although to the best of his knowlege he does not owe the actor, he recently gave him GH¢6,000.

He explained that he only paid the money because of the public outcry and the negative image Kofi Adjorlolo’s revelation was creating for producers.

“I still maintain that in principle I don’t owe the man,” he told Andy Dosty, host of the show.

According to him, he had contracted the veteran actor for some time, paid 50% of the fee he demanded and sat down together with other casts to plan a schedule.

But Kofi Adjorlolo failed to inform the team about his schedule during the planning. Consequently, Kofi Adjorlolo could not honour his end of the deal when the team needed him most.

“At a hospital where we had to start (shooting) we were given three days to finish our shoot because patients had to be moved to another ward and after three days they had to be moved back. Now, you do half of the job and you leave….who does that?” he quizzed.

Before he left the set – allegedly for a funeral – Kofi Adjorlolo was also tasking the producers to shoot his scenes in the night when they were day scenes, Mr Michael revealed.

The film producer said that the hospital refused to extend the days given to shoot at the facility, leaving them in a tight corner.

He explained that the team had to beg another actor and change schedules to finish the project.

He also revealed that the new actor was paid twice the money they had left to pay Adjorlolo because of the late notice.

“People judge the thing because he is a star and an old person so he is right to do what he did,” Ola Michael stated.