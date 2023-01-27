From being lovers setting tension in the entertainment space and creating hit songs, Medikal and Sister Derby are truly done and have returned to strangers.

Since they announced their breakup in 2018, the former lovers have not crossed paths, this was revealed by Medikal during Atuu show.

Per the rapper’s assertions, they have not been in the same space neither have they spotted each other at public gatherings.

This, Medikal explained could be caused by their different preferences in outings, adding that he might not necessarily show up at functions she’s at.

He added that the situation is not deliberate, but it is in their best interest.

However, Sister Derby has, in multiple times, been spotted at events which had Medikal’s wife, Fella Makafui in attendance.

Speaking on their current relationship, the rapper said he holds nothing against her and they have both moved on as they should.

He described their relationship as mutually beneficial while revisiting their ‘honeymoon’ days.

“Of course she helped me. I think it’s because we were both in the limelight. She is a singer and I am a rapper. She did songs and I helped her write and me too when I’m writing songs, she gives me ideas,” he recounted.

