Chairman of the Black Galaxies, Dr Tony Aubynn, has assured the team will emerge as champions if they are able to beat Niger at the ongoing 2022 African Nations Championship [CHAN].

Ghana will face their West African neighbours in the quarterfinal clash at the Miloud Hadefi stadium in Oran with kick-off scheduled at 19:00GMT.

The Galaxies kicked off the campaign with a defeat against Madagascar before fighting back to record a win against Sudan.

Speaking in an interview, Dr Aubynn lauded the players for staying focused and united ahead of the game.

According to him, the Black Galaxies will annex the trophy if they cruise over Niger.

“I have never seen a team that is so united like this, the players are working together so I am happy with the calmness and unity in camp,” he said.

“Bonus issues have been resolved and I will thank the Sports Minister and his deputy and our FA President Kurt Okraku for the role played. I will plead with Ghanaians to pray and support the team because there are no issues in camp.

“Our attention is now on the quarterfinals and if we are able to beat Niger, I tell you, the trophy will come home,” he added.

Meanwhile, the playing body and the technical have arrived in Oran where the game will be played.