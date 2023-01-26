Assistant coach of the Black Galaxies, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, has assured the team will improve ahead of the clash against Niger at the ongoing 2022 African Nations Championship [CHAN].

Ghana has booked a place in the quarterfinal of the tournament having finished 2nd in Group C with six points.

The Galaxies will face their West African neighbours on Saturday at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium in Oran.

Ahead of the game, Narteh Ogum believes the team has learnt from their mistakes in the group stage and will improve.

“We have seen our strengths and weaknesses and we are training accordingly, so I want to assure Ghanaians that as the tournament unfolds, we will get better,” he said.

“We are trying to correct our errors from previous games and then consolidate our strengths so we can improve and conquer,” he added.

Kick-off has been scheduled at 19:00GMT.

The Black Galaxies will face the winner of the Quarter-final match between Algeria and Ivory Coast if they make it to the semi-final.