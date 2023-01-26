Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan, says the next Black Stars coach must stand firm and make his own decision.

The Ghana Football Association [GFA] is expected to name a new head coach for the national team this month.

Otto Addo, who was the head coach, left his role after Ghana’s early exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Chris Hughton and Kwasi Appiah, among other coaches, have been linked to the vacant job.

However, Gyan, who is the country’s all-time leading goal scorer says the national team needs a coach whose work cannot be influenced.

“We need an experienced coach, someone with strong credentials…Even if he is an inexperienced coach we should be able to identify what the coach has taught the players in terms of their style of play,” he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah on YouTube.

“You can take an inexperienced coach but make sure he understands the game, someone who will make the people understand his philosophy.

“Someone who can take charge, not someone who takes orders, you have to be strict and take charge of what you are doing,” Gyan, who played at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups added.

The Black Stars are expected to regroup in March for the doubleheader against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.