Former National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) lawmaker, Ras Mubarak, has taken a swipe at critics of the changes in the parliamentary leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a Facebook post on Friday, he noted that despite the reservations from some quarters of the party, the changes will not be reversed.

On Tuesday, a statement from the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, announced Dr Cassiel Ato Forson as the new Minority Leader with Emmanuel Kofi-Armah Buah as the Deputy Minority Leader.

MP for Adaklu, Governs Kwame Agbodza, was also named as the party’s new Minority Chief Whip, taking over from Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak.

This development has since been met with a lot of resentments from some 60 NDC MPs who have questioned the timing and relevance of the change.

They have since petitioned the Asiedu Nketia-led executives to rescind their decision and maintain the status quo.

But Ras Mubarak said there is the need for the aggrieved members of the party to suspend their reservations and throw their weight behind the new Miniorty Leader, Dr Forson and his team.

This, he believes, will inure to the greater good of the party in its quest to win the 2024 general election.

“The decision to appoint new party leaders in parliament won’t be reversed. No amount of petitions and press conferences would change that. Better we focus energies on winning political power and help build our country,” Ras Mubarak wrote.

He added: “Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn moved from the front bench to the back bench. Heavens did not break loose.

“We can’t built a strong party with this entitlement mentality.”

He concluded that: “We have a duty to help Ato Forson and his team succeed as our new party Leaders in parliament.”

