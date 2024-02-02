Multidisciplinary creative, Kobi Rana, he has never dated a woman in his life.



He spoke on Accra FM, February 1, 2024.



Host Nana Romeo noted he was in a pink t-shirt, a colour conventionally associated with girls and women.



With his fingers, Kobi pulled the corners of the upper part of the shirt to show an inscription which read: “Girl Talk”. He explained it was the reason for wearing the shirt.



“And I can wear any colour I want. Pink, Monday to Friday. It is nobody’s business. I am not bothered about what anyone says,” he stressed.



Romeo asked if the singer, dancer and movie director had a girlfriend.



“No, please,” Kobi Rana answered, insinuating suspicion, also, that he was being baited for the tabloids.



Again, Romeo asked his guest if he had ever dated a woman.



“No, please,” Kobi answered.



Romeo observed no woman has ever been identified publicly as the actor’s girlfriend.



“I don’t owe it to anyone to introduce my girlfriend,” he responded, laughing.



Currently, Kobi Rana is on a media tour for his Girl Talk movie, slated to premiere on Valentine’s Day 2024.

