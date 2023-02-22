Ghanaian movie producer Ivan Quashigah and his wife, Catherine Quashigah have opened up on how they have been able to successfully work together as a couple.

The couple run Farm House Productions, a company that develops concepts for television commercials, series/serials, video documentaries, short and feature length films.

Speaking to Edem Knight Tay on Joy FM’s ‘Home Affairs’ on Saturday, February 18, 2023, they detailed how they have been able to marry love and business.

Asked if they had tensions at work, they answered in the negative, adding that the farthest they could go was to have “silent wars.”

“Because we have very separate things (she does the accounting and finance and I do the creative bit) hardly do have we had any arguments working together. Maybe you know the silent war can go on but the work will go on. I am always the one to find the ground to break the ice and make things cool. But we’ve not reall6 stretched things beyond what period it’s supposed to be like and you go over for days and things are not good between the two of you, no,” Ivan said.

Ivan emphasized how his wife Catherine has complemented his abilities with regards to running their business.

“Another thing is that we have come into this business as equals in terms of shareholding, in terms of understanding, the respect you have for each other. Though it’s my field, I am very good at film making and all those things, I cannot ride over her that she doesn’t know anything. She brings the part that I don’t know into the business and that is the finance part and I am sure that if I were left alone to do this, I wouldn’t have been able to do things well so I respect her contribution immensely and that is why I am sure that we’ve not really had frictions,” he added.

The award-winning film producer and director said they find working together as fun because his work takes him away for a long time so being able to work together requires that they can spend the time while working together.

Their decision to work together came after they closed from work one day, they found that their house help had left their one-year-old son alone at home for hours. This incident goaded them to make Catherine stay at home, take care of the children and help with Ivan’s business.

According to Catherine, she put the family first in taking the decision.

“For some funny reason I always thought of the whole family first before myself. I had found myself because Ivan had helped me to find the gifting I had in me that I didn’t even think I could develop so for me, I saw it as an opportunity for me to give back to make sure my family is whole,” she noted.

Ivan and Catherine are blessed with three children.

Ivan Quashigah , who has over 28 years experience in film making, has produced popular television series such as ‘Things We Do for Love’, ‘Yolo’, ‘SunCity’ and ‘Stryke.’