Ghanaian musician Enoch Nana Yaw Oduro-Agyei, known in showbiz as Trigmatic, has expressed worry over the disregard for collaborations between African artistes and the visibility of these artistes across countries on the continent.

Trigmatic is unhappy with the fact that most African artistes, and by extension music consumers, only put premium on collaborations with artistes from the West.

He told Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM‘s Twitter Spaces programme that there are a lot of African artistes making great strides across the continent but have not received ‘talkability’ for such endeavours.

“It is sad that when African musicians do collaborations with artistes from say Mali, Guinea, Benin, we do not think it is an international collaboration and it is sad to start with. Because there are artistes like Bisa Kdei will go to Guinea, will go to Sierra Leone and play major shows. Guru played a show four years ago and it was in a stadium in Sierra Leone and it was packed and it wasn’t spoken of.

“I don’t know if we don’t think that moving from here is not an international move or because it is within the African continent it is not big enough. We are always waiting to see it happen within the Americas and the UK,” he said.

Citing KiDi’s collaboration with Indian artiste Tulsi Kumar, Trigmatic said it was about time music consumers embraced penetration of artistes in all music markets across the globe.

The comment comes on the heels of a discussion on Joy Entertainment Unpacked, a Joy FM Twitter Spaces convo on how to project Ghanaian music globally.

The programme featured speakers such as Kofi Boachie-Ansah Beatmenace (audio engineer), Mark Darlington (artiste manager/publisher), Baba Sadiq (music and media entrepreneur) and Trigmatic (musician).

The series of conversations come off every Wednesday at 8pm on Joy FM’s Twitter page.

MORE: