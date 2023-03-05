Gospel musician Great Ampong says he never made his issue with highlife legend Daddy Lumba public because he wanted hype.

According to him, he doesn’t need to capitalise on anyone’s personality to get a buzz in the music sphere.

In an interview on Adom FM’s Ofie Kwanso show with Jerry Justice, the talented singer said Daddy Lumba owed him and he wanted the money due him.

“God is my witness. I don’t need anyone for hype. The system knows me already. He owes me, it’s not about hype… so if someone thinks it’s about hype, it’s never true. I have written songs for many people.”

In 2015, gospel musician Great Ampong and highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu released a joint album titled ‘Hosanna’.

Ampong told Delay in an interview in 2016 that it was Daddy Lumba who called him and asked that they should do a music project together.

“He called me on phone and said he was a fan of my works so he would like us to work on a project together. He invited me to his house and we had a discussion,” he noted.

The album has eight (8) songs but Ampong claims he wrote six. Some of the songs on the album include ‘Father and Son’, ‘Hosanna’, and ‘Jesus is a Winner’.

The project had a great reception but things did not go well for Ampong. According to him, after the launch of the album, Lumba took the money they got from the programme home without giving him a pesewa.

Meanwhile, he says he spent his resources on the launch and expected Lumba to give him some of the money.

Another allegation against Lumba is that the highlife musician uploaded all the songs they produced on his personal accounts on digital music stores.

Over the years, Ampong has condemned the act by Daddy Lumba on various platforms, describing how wicked the legendary musician had been to him.

In the wake of all these, Lumba has never made commentary on the matter.

