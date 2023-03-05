Talented gospel singer Great Ampong says if it were not for his musical talent, he might not have survived life.

In an interview on Adom FM’s Ofie Kwanso show with Jerry Justice, the music star said he cannot account for the amount of money he has made from music.

According to him, he used to be a local miner, with no hope of becoming famous in life, but music changed everything.

He explained that he lost his father at age 14, hence life became difficult for him, especially when it came to fending for himself and his family.

“Music has done a lot for me. Where would I have been? My dad died at the age of 14 years. I have been a ‘Galamseyer’ at Tarkwa. I am really experienced at.

“God directed my path. I have enjoyed singing as a profession. I will never be ungrateful as I have made lots of money from music. From 2005 when Bandex managed me till now, music has helped my family. I don’t know anyone who has been to events than me. I am always on the move unless I am tired.”

Watch the video below:

MORE: