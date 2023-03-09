Mother of two children who drowned at Baba Dongo, an area near Bortianor in Accra is yet to recover from their sudden demise.

Distraught Sister Ama is still dreaming about the horrific Tuesday dawn when flood waters carried away her daughter and son.

“I’m still dreaming because I don’t believe my children are gone. Diana, Morris is time to go to school,” she wailed.

Sister Ama in an interview with Dwaso Nsem co-host, Kwesi Asempa, blamed the incident on a neigbour who had blocked the waterway with sand for a building project.

She said incessant appeals on him to move the sand from the waterway proved futile and she rather paid a bitter price for it.

A wailing Ama said she could see and hear her children crying to be saved but was helpless.

But for the intervention of a Good Samaritan, Sister Ama said she together with her three-year-old child would have also drowned.

Her husband, she stated, has sustained serious leg injury in an attempt to save his drowning children.