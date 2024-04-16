Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu has applauded the conviction and sentencing of persons accused of crimes at the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) and consequently causing financial loss to the state.

According to him, it is heartening to see that the government can recover the money lost to these convicted individuals.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Tuesday, April 16, Mr Kpebu stated that public officers stealing from the state must be stopped, emphasising that public officers cannot be allowed to drain the country despite the benefits they receive.

“It’s so nauseating, so it’s good that justice has finally been served and we can get our money back,” he remarked.

He continued that “It’s because of cases like this that for me, every eight years I change government because all the politicians are the same. There are thieves in NDC and NPP so it’s only when we change that we can get criminal prosecutions and get back our money.”

He stressed that if Ghanaians make a mistake and allow one political party to stay in power for too long, all evidence of corruption would have been erased by the time they leave office.

His comments follow the sentencing of the former Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC, Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, and the former Chief Operating Officer of MASLOC, Daniel Axim to 10 years and five years in prison respectfully with hard labour.

The two were found guilty on 78 counts related to causing financial loss to the State, theft, conspiracy to steal, money laundering, and contravening public procurement laws.

The trial which began in 2019, saw six witnesses called by the state. Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu was tried in absentia as she absconded after obtaining court permission for a medical check-up abroad. Daniel Axim testified in person but did not present any witnesses.

