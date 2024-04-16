Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah has said the state has initiated steps to bring back former Chief Executive Officer of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe to Ghana to serve her sentence.

Th is comes after Accra High Court on Tuesday, April 16, sentenced her to 10 years in prison with hard labour.

Also, Daniel Axim, MASLOC’s former Chief Operating Officer, received a five-year jail term.

But madam Sedina is reportedly in the United States of America (USA) for medical treatment. Many are therefore saying the jail term is much ado about nothing.

But deputy Attorney General in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday following the verdict, noted that, as long as she is alive, the law will definitely track her down and bring her to serve her sentence.

He underscored Ghana’s legal framework for extraditing individuals from abroad to face domestic legal consequences.

“It’s good news, and what’s reassuring is that she will be brought back to face her sentence, without any issues. She won’t come on her own, but the law will definitely bring her. We have a valid judgment and there is finality to the issue,” he noted.

“We have started the process, but with this judgment, it’s going to speed up. You know in Ghana we have various laws. You can choose to stay away, but as long as we have laws for extradition from other countries to Ghana, in case there is a judgment against you like this one, be assured she will be brought down to face judgment,” he added.

