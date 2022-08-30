The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah, has taken exception to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s assertion that Ghanaians are lucky to have him at the helm of affairs.

According to him, the comments by the President were ‘unnecessary’.

Speaking in an interview with Benjamin Akakpo on the AM Show, the MFWA boss said President Akufo-Addo became President on the will of Ghanaians, and therefore he should rather be appreciative of the privilege given to him.

“I think it was an unnecessary comment. I believe that the President should also count himself lucky for being a leader over the Ghanaian people. It is the Ghanaian people who gave him that opportunity. He did not go and buy that title from London and then came to impose it on us.

“It is we the Ghanaian people who decided to give him that opportunity to be the leader of the country, which then enables him to fly in luxurious private jets that you and I cannot afford”, Mr Braimah noted on Monday.

Background

Addressing a gathering of chiefs and people in the Yapei-Kusawgu District as part of his recently ended tour of the Upper West and Savannah regions, President Akufo-Addo said the country is lucky to have him as President, amidst the prevailing economic challenges.

According to him, though there are existing difficulties, his regime is the best thing that could have happened to Ghanaians.

“You are lucky you have me as the President of Ghana,” he remarked.

In his submissions, he also berated the National Democratic Congress for failing to spearhead development in the area.