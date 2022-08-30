The Cape Coast High Court 3, presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakyem, has squashed all 14 allegations including financial malfeasance, autocracy and dictatorship levelled against the Central Regional Chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) by its national executives.

The executives, who interdicted Alhaji Rahyino Shaibu Artey, have been directed by the court to reinstate him.

Alhaji Rahyino Shaibu Artey was interdicted by the National Investigative Committee of the GPRTU, following allegations of financial malfeasance, autocracy and dictatorship.

The management in a letter explained that the decision was taken after preliminary investigations conducted into the allegations established prima facie evidence against the Central Regional Chairman.

At a press conference in Cape Coast to clarify the matter, the spokesperson of the Chairman, Yahuza Mohammed Sani, indicated that the 14 allegations against his boss were false and have been thrown out of court, in addition to an order for his restoration to his office.

Some members of the union, who spoke to the press, expressed joy and called on the chairman not to hesitate to work with his accusers in order to foster unity within the rank and file of the union.